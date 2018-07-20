Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a deadly shooting at a luxury condo building.

Around 1:20 a.m. police received a call about shots fired at the Blue at the Bay condo at 601 NE 36th Street.

Arriving officers found a man dead on the floor inside one of the units. He appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

Police plan to review recordings from the building’s security cameras to determine who was there at the time of the shooting.

Police have not released the man’s name and are working to determine what led up to the shooting.