FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A video of a baby being rescued from inside a hot car in Volusia County is drawing new attention to a potentially deadly risk.

On Thursday, children in Texas and Connecticut died from overheating in vehicles.

Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call from Jessica Kaiser on Tuesday after she spotted a child alone in a parked car.

“Jessica Kaiser saw a Nissan Rogue with what they thought was a doll in the back seat. Well that doll turned out to be an eight-month-old child,” said Volusia Co. Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The child’s mother returned 24 minutes later, frantic to know if her baby was alright. He was.

Susan Auriemma is vice president of the advocacy group KidsandCars.org.

“We’ve seen scenarios so many times where parents believed they dropped off at daycare, when, in fact, they continued straight on to work and the child was left in the vehicle the entire day,” she said.

The group says 27 children have died this year from heat stroke, compared to 43 last year. The national average is 37.

Auriemma says it’s common for parents to lose awareness of their child in the car.

“It’s a mistake to think it can’t happen to you and not take measures to prevent children from being left alone in a vehicle,” she said.

The temperature inside a car parked in the sun can jump by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.

The mother in the video told police she thought she had dropped her kid off at her father’s. She’s now facing child neglect charges.