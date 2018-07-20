Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Friday night the arrest of a suspect in the killing of a store clerk in North Lauderdale.

BSO said 19-year-old Tyrone Fields Jr. was arrested a day after the release of surveillance video from the store.

Homicide detectives say Fields turned himself in to law enforcement.

Fields faces one count of murder and a robbery with firearm charge.

He is accused of killing 61-year-old Ayub Ali, a father of four, inside Aunt Molly’s food store Tuesday afternoon.

Ali was taken to Broward health medical center where he was pronounced dead.