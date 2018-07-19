Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A woman is accused of trying to extort money from a Davie man by telling him that she would inform his wife that he was cheating on her.

The thing was – he wasn’t.

On Wednesday, the man and a couple of friends went to the Big Dawgs Sports Bar in Pembroke Pines for a couple of drinks.

At one point he left his phone behind at the bar.

After the night out, he went home and that’s when things took a bizarre turn. He said he began receiving texts from a number he didn’t recognize that demanded he send $300 via a phone cash receiving app to the account of Briyana Valls.

Another text stated that if he didn’t, the man’s wife would be told that he had cheated on her.

The next day, he went to the Davie police department and explained the situation. The police made a call to the number and a woman answered who said that the price had gone up from $300 to $500. The police then received a text on the man’s phone as to where the money should be dropped off.

During the conversation, the woman on the phone said she would send a picture of her the man at the bar if she didn’t get the money.

The police then set up a sting.

The man arrived at the drop off point at the appointed time and gave a woman an envelope containing $500.

Davie police then moved in and took the woman into custody. She was identified as 22-year-old Briyana Vallas of Miramar.

During questioning, Valls admitted that she tried to extort money from the man, according to her arrest report.

She also reportedly admitted that there was no picture of her and him at the bar.

Valls told the police she needed the money to help pay for her sick brother’s health care bills.