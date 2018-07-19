Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who carjacked a BMW X1 from another man.

Surveillance video captured the moment when the victim arrives at a business in the 1800 block of Northeast 149th Street in his orange 2018 BMW X1.

The video shows the victim waiting to be let into the business, then the suspect approaches with a gun in hand, points it at the victim demanding the keys to the BMW, according to police.

The victim complied and the suspect fled with the victim’s vehicle, FL tag JWAR10, according to police.

Authorities are looking for the suspect in the video and say he arrived at the scene in a four-door, older model Chevy Impala, black in color.

Anyone with information is urged to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).