MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pretty soon shoppers at two Miami Publix stores and one in Ft. Lauderdale will be able to enjoy a freshly brewed Starbucks coffee, espresso, Frappuccino, smoothie, or iced coffee during their visit.

Publix has been putting Starbucks locations in select stores for the last two years. There are now coffee shops in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia Publix stores, according to the Miami New Times. Florida has 5 locations with Starbucks.

The only Publix store with a Starbucks in South Florida is in Miami Beach at 6876 Collins Avenue.

But that’s about to change.

According to the Publix website, three more locations will be getting coffee shops.

They are the Publix at The Harbor Shops (1940 Cordova Rd. in Ft. Lauderdale), the Publix at 18 Biscayne Shopping Center (1776 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami), and the Publix at Miami Shores (9050 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami Shores).

All locations will offer Starbucks’ full line of coffees and beverages.