Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new bakery, offering coffee, tea, sandwiches and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood.

It is called Present Bakery, the new arrival is located at 3195 Commodore Plaza.

It offers stuffed croissants, breads, cookies and pastries. Vegan and gluten-free options are available. For coffee and tea, options include lattes, cappuccinos, espressos, macchiatos, almond milk cappuccinos, hot tea and iced tea.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new bakery has already made a good impression.

Bettina V., who was the first to review it on June 13, wrote, “Delicious! I’ve only tried their sun-dried tomato croissant so far, but I’ll definitely be back for more. The ambiance is great, beautiful and relaxing and all the baked goods looked yummy. So glad to have them in Coconut Grove!”

Yelper JennyLee M. added, “Absolutely in love with this charming spot in Coconut Grove! My new go-to place for meetings, great coffee and over 12 varieties of warm, flaky, buttery croissants.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Present Bakery is open from 7 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.