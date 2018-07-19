Filed Under:Buses, MetroRail, Miami-Dade County, Transportation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County commissioners are expected to vote Thursday on a plan to solve a transportation dilemma.

The county’s transportation planning organization, which includes all county commissioners, was set to meet at 2 p.m.

They were to vote on a plan for a modernized bus system or keep pushing for an extension of the Metrorail system in South Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez says buses are a more affordable move for the county.

Some commissioners say the money should be put towards an extension of the rail, which was promised to voters when a half-cent tax was implemented in the county.

