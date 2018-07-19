Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – One of Florida’s largest medical marijuana treatment centers has stopped processing cannabis until it meets a food-safety inspection deadline.

The Miami Herald reported Thursday that Surterra halted its production of new items last week after it was notified that the state Department of Health was enforcing a provision requiring medical marijuana treatment centers to get third-party inspections.

The statute requires Good Manufacturing Process certification.

Surterra operates eight locations around Florida. Only Trulieve has more locations with 15 dispensaries.

Surterra says it’s in the process of completing the required inspections and expects its certification process to be completed in the next few weeks.

The company made the following statement to CBS4:

Surterra has communicated to the department their continued efforts to meet the Good Manufacturing Process certification, as required by statute, and has ceased processing at this time. Patients will continue to have access to existing medical marijuana inventory until Surterra has obtained the required certification.

Many marijuana businesses ignored the inspection requirement, believing it was part of the state’s guidelines on edible medical marijuana.

The Department of Health is still working on rules for edible marijuana.

