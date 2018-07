Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tomorrow is Friday and we’re not just talking about the end of the week.

For the rest of the year, McDonald’s will be giving away a free medium sized order of french fries on Fridays.

To get the free fries, you’ll have to download the McDonald’s app on your phone and make a purchase of at least a dollar.

You’ll only be able to redeem the deal once a week.