Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Survivors of the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School spoke out about how the media covered the attack during a journalism convention in Miami.

A panel of parents, student journalists and faculty advisors from Stoneman Douglas spoke at the National Association of Hispanic Journalists convention in Miami this week.

They talked about what the media got right and what they got wrong while covering the shooting.

The panel, which was presented by the New York Times, also talked about how journalists should better cover mass shootings in the future.