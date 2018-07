Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Plantation firefighters battled a fire at a strip mall overnight.

When crews arrived at the shopping center at 27 E Acre Drive around 1:30 a.m. they found heavy smoke and fire in a liquor store. The fire was located in the rear of the store which sustained heavy damage. There is also smoke damage to the stores on either side of it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was hurt.