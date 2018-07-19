Dolphins Host First Media Upfront Event At Hard Rock Stadium

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Earlier this month the Miami Dolphins hosted a unique media event.

Back on July 10th the Dolphins hosted the first Media Upfront at Hard Rock Stadium.

The organization was joined by the Dolphins’ flagship media partners – WFOR CBS Miami, Entercom Radio and Univision.

More than 100 attendees from top brands and media agencies throughout South Florida met to be briefed on all available opportunities to connect with the Dolphins’ rich fan base.

“The passion of NFL Fans for their favorite teams, especially the Miami Dolphins fans here in South Florida, has created a 365-day opportunity for our partners and advertisers to drive results for their brands by using a variety of different media outlets,” Miami Dolphins Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer Todd Kline said. “The Miami Dolphins’ digital and social platforms, along with our TV and radio partners, represent the best way to connect to our loyal fan base outside of the Hard Rock Stadium experience.”

CBS4’s Bianca Peters was on hand for the event and spoke to some of the attendees.