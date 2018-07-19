Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the two founding members of Brothers to the Rescue has passed away.

Billy schuss along with Jose Basalto organized the humanitarian group to rescue Cuban rafters who were fleeing the Castro government.

Brothers to the rescue saved the lives of at least 4,000 Cubans seeking freedom in the united states.

Billy schuss was a member of the brigade 2506 and after the Bay of Pigs invasion joined the U.S. Army where he served 17 years as a second lieutenant.

Family and friends and those rescued by brothers to the rescue will honor Billy Schuss Friday night at the Ferdinand Funeral Home on Calle Ocho.

Billy Schuss was 83 years old.