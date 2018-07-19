  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Billy Schuss, Brothers to the Rescue, Cuba, Fidel Castro, Jose Basalto

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One of the two founding members of Brothers to the Rescue has passed away.

billy schuss Brothers To The Rescue Co Founder Billy Schuss Dies At 83

Billy Schuss standing next to a BRT plane with the Brother to the Rescue logo. (Source: Schuss family)

Billy schuss along with Jose Basalto organized the humanitarian group to rescue Cuban rafters who were fleeing the Castro government.

Brothers to the rescue saved the lives of at least 4,000 Cubans seeking freedom in the united states.

Billy schuss was a member of the brigade 2506 and after the Bay of Pigs invasion joined the U.S. Army where he served 17 years as a second lieutenant.

Family and friends and those rescued by brothers to the rescue will honor Billy Schuss Friday night at the Ferdinand Funeral Home on Calle Ocho.

Billy Schuss was 83 years old.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s