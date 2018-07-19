Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An argument over a parking spot leads to attempted-murder charges for a Pompano Beach man.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says it all happened Tuesday, in the 100 block of Southeast 11th Avenue, in Pompano Beach, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

BSO said an argument over a parking spot quickly escalated to one man stabbing another man multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

A witness told BSO that the suspect, identified as Julio Ramos, 43, produced a 4-inch folding knife and began stabbing the victim after he stepped out of his vehicle.

BSO responded to the scene and arrested Ramos after speaking to the victim and other witnesses.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and his condition is currently unknown.

Ramos also suffered non-life threatening injuries due to his own actions, BSO said.

The knife was found in Ramos’ pocket, authorities said.