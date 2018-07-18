Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The children of Louis Cancio say the 68-year-old father and grandfather was a loving, genuine and hardworking man.

They cannot believe he’s gone.

Cancio’s children — and a a spokesperson for Uber — say Cancio was driving for Uber when he was struck in Allapattah on Tuesday and killed.

Miami Police say Cancio was behind the wheel of a Ford SUV when a stolen red Dodge Ram truck barreled into him Tuesday, killing him and injuring several other people in the SUV.

The video shows Cancio had little time to react as the red truck made a short left turn right before the impact.

Cancio’s family was too heartbroken to speak on camera but they said the surveillance video obtained first by CBS4 News raises important questions about whether police officers were pursuing the stolen truck just before the collision.

The video shows that just seconds after the impact a police car is seen with its flashing lights on just a bit to the west. It arrives on scene 12 seconds after the collision. Two other police cars with flashing lights on arrive about 35 seconds later.

Miami Police say Cancio died at the hospital.

Cancio’s children say the call was Cancio’s last of the day and he was heading to a chemotherapy appointment soon after. He suffered from cancer.

Dely Martinez lives just a few feet from where the crash happened. She saw the aftermath — children emerging from the Uber SUV — and the woman in the front seat in tremendous pain.

“She was actually praying,” said Martinez. “She was praying in the car.”

CBS4 News also obtained cellphone video of the scene. It shows Miami Police approaching the stolen truck and taking a woman out of the vehicle.

The video also shows police working quickly to pry open the passenger side door of the SUV to free the woman inside.

Police recordings captured on the broadcastify website reveal what happened when police arrived on scene.

“Subject at gunpoint gonna be on a red Dodge Ram,” an officer says.

Miami Police say Dany Tejera was behind the wheel of the stolen truck. He’s charged with grand theft auto.

Police say Melissa Castro was the passenger in the stolen truck. She’s charged with trespassing.

Meanwhile, the family of Louis Cancio is left with questions and to mourn his untimely and unnecessary passing.

Uber said in a statement, “We are devastated by this news and our hearts are with Mr. Cancio’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Cancio has been driving with Uber for 4 years, which is almost as long as Uber has been in Miami.

Miami Police say they’re still investigating the circumstances of this crash and cannot say whether police were pursuing the stolen truck.