by Tyler Mauldin

Mother Nature can at times seem unpredictable, especially during hurricane season. Taking the time now to create a storm plan and stock up on needed items can help ease the stress of being caught off-guard by the weather curveballs thrown our way. Not to mention you’re making sure you have the necessities to keep you and your family safe after a storm, which are items that often go flying off the shelf when a system is fast approaching.

Despite the seasonal forecasts – whether experts are calling for a busy or slow season – FPL has a plan in place to respond to outages safely and as quickly as possible following a storm. Our plan anticipates that there will be outages if we are hit with a major hurricane and your plan should, as well.

Make sure you have these top 5 items in your storm kit now:

Portable generator Flashlight Extra batteries Power banks Battery-powered or crank radio

When using a portable generator, remember to read the owner’s manual before operating and NEVER plug your generator directly into your breaker panel or fuse box. This can sometimes send electricity back into the lines, possibly injuring a line worker restoring power.

In addition to our top 5, honorable mentions would have to be non-perishable food and gallons of water in the pantry. It’s also recommended that if someone in your family has special medical needs or relies on powered medical equipment – know what you’re going to do if the power goes out.

Always call 911 in case of an emergency.

Think you’re storm savvy? Take our storm preparedness quiz to test your knowledge.

Above content provided by Florida Power & Light.