MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killing of a store clerk in North Lauderdale.

BSO said Ayub Ali, 61, was shot and killed Tuesday, at around 12:40 p.m. during a robbery at the Aunt Molly’s Food Store, in the 1600 block of South State Road 7.

Tamarac Fire Rescue transported Ali to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this killing is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).