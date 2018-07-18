Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – Searching for a new steakhouse to check out? Look no further than this new arrival.

Restaurant Porto Alegre Brazilian Grill & Bar is located at 1148 SW 27th Ave. in Little Havana.

This new offering dishes out Brazilian entrees such as garlic picanha, chicken wrapped in bacon, chorizo, pork loin and lamb chops. Sides such as garlic mashed potatoes, jasmine rice, black beans, tomato salad and pasta salad are on offer, as are daily soups.

With a three-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Porto Alegre Brazilian Grill & Bar is still finding its footing.

Miguel Enrique G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, wrote, “Good service! Fresh food, cozy place. 100 percent recommended.”

Yelper Yoel G. added, “The best is that everyone who works here is very nice and accommodating, taking care of everything you need. … The salad bar was limited and not much variety in the meat cuts but still good and worth it for the price. They have a late-night happy hours on drinks that is awesome.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Porto Alegre Brazilian Grill & Bar is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Thursday, and 11–2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.