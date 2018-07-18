Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in South Florida could soon have a new non-lethal tool in their arsenal.

Officers from eight agencies got a look at Bola Wrap on Tuesday. The device fires a cord that entangles a suspect, wrapping around them so they cannot move. It can work from up to 25 feet away.

The makers of Bola Wrap say it’s a safer alternative to other non-lethal tools like Tazers and pepper spray.

“We deal with people in crises, who are mentally ill, people that are intoxicated. this gives us another tool in the tool belt to resolve situations before they escalate,” said Bola Wrap rep Don De Lucca.

Bola Wrap is being tested by more than ten agencies around the country. There’s no word on if any law enforcement agency in South Florida is considering using the device.