MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A wild chain of events led to a deadly car crash as officers chased two people inside a stolen car.

One of those people did not survive.

Now authorities are explaining what happened before, during and after that crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

A devastated mother screams in disbelief outside Ryder Trauma Center after being told her daughter was killed in a crash off Northwest 22nd Avenue and 71st Street following a police pursuit.

Police say the newer-model BMW Winny Victor, 19, was traveling in rolled over several times before she and the driver were ejected, according to Miami-Dade Police.

“The vehicle rolled over once it hit the gate in the field. Both were ejected so it appears they weren’t wearing their seat belts,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Chris Thomas.

Investigators say Zaykesse Johnson, 18, was behind the wheel. They say it was sometime around 3:15 detectives tried to pull the vehicle over in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 6th Avenue after determining it was stolen.

“Once the officers exited the vehicle and they approached the vehicle, the driver put the vehicle in motion,” said Thomas.

Police say the driver struck the detective’s vehicle and took off. Officers began a pursuit. They say the driver struck another vehicle around Northwest 22nd Avenue and 79th Street and kept going.

“At that time the officer observed the vehicle around 71st and 22nd Avenue lose control around the railroad tracks, hit a gate in the field behind us. And the vehicle rolled over several times and ejected both passengers inside of the vehicle,” said Thomas.

The driver and passenger were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center where Victor was pronounced dead.

Police say thankfully no one else was injured during the pursuit or the crash.

“It’s a community area. There’s a community event going on across the street. There’s a lot of cars going back and forth and possibly a lot of pedestrians so it’s incredibly dangerous,” said Thomas.

Police say Johnson was listed in stable condition.

No word on what charges he would face.