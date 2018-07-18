Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s decision day on the latest proposal to build a Major League Soccer stadium in Miami.

Miami commissioners are expected to decide whether the Miami Freedom Park proposal by soccer star David Beckham and his business partners should go to the voters.

However, a last-minute lawsuit has been filed to block vote – calling it illegal.

The planned soccer stadium complex, which includes a hotel, retail stores, restaurants and green space would be built on the site of the Melreese Country Club, near Miami International Airport.

A hearing last week ended with a lot of new questions. Beckham’s business partner Jorge Mas is expected answer them at today’s meeting.

In a sit-down discussion with CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald, Mas revealed that they would pick up the clean up costs for the land which is currently occupied by the Melreese Golf Course and Country Club. He estimated that it would cost $35 million.

In another concession, Mas also said the city would receive a percentage of the revenue from operations, a key concession demanded by Commissioner Ken Russell.

If a majority of the commission votes ‘yes’, the question would appear on the November ballot. In order for the project to go forward, voters would have to decide to change city law so the administration could negotiate a no-bid land lease to build the soccer complex.

CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed to this report.