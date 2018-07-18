Filed Under:Cocaine, Corrections Officer, Drugs, Prison Facility, smuggling

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A state corrections officer is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into a prison facility.

Police say Cleotilde Del Pilar Mejia was arrested Tuesday as a part of a narcotics investigation.

Authorities say she met with an undercover detective at Dolphin mall where she received 86 grams of cocaine and expected $500 for introducing the drug into the prison.

Del Pilar Mejia was arrested after the transaction and was held on $62,000 bond.

