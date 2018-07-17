  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:5 Wounded, Riviera Beach, Shooting, Targeted Shooting, Woman Killed

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

RIVIERA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A woman was shot and killed and five others wounded in a shooting in front of a Riviera Beach home.

Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown said in a news release that the shooting occurred Monday night after a man began shouting at the group of six people.

A 22-year-old woman died at the scene, while the five men, all in their 20s, were each shot and taken to a hospital.

Brown says two of the men suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the attack was targeted, but they did not comment on a motive or a suspect.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s