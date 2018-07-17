Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

RIVIERA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A woman was shot and killed and five others wounded in a shooting in front of a Riviera Beach home.

Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown said in a news release that the shooting occurred Monday night after a man began shouting at the group of six people.

A 22-year-old woman died at the scene, while the five men, all in their 20s, were each shot and taken to a hospital.

Brown says two of the men suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe the attack was targeted, but they did not comment on a motive or a suspect.

