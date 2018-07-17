Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The driver of a stolen Dodge Ram truck smashed head on into a SUV in Allapattah Tuesday afternoon, killing a man and sending several other people to the hospital, according to Miami Police.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS4 News shows a black Ford Flex SUV heading westbound on Northwest 35th Street in the Allapattah section of Miami around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

As it approached an intersection a red Dodge truck came barreling towards the same spot. The cars collided in a violent collision.

The surveillance video shows a police car with its flashing lights on in behind the stolen truck.

That police car arrived at the accident scene about 12 seconds after the impact. It raised a question — were police pursuing the truck that Miami Police say was reported stolen in their city on Monday?

Late Tuesday night Miami Police would only tell CBS4 News that they have the video and they cannot comment on it. At an earlier news conference a reporter asked police about a possible pursuit.

“Not at this moment,” said Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz. “It’s too early to tell. It’s speculative information. We are investigating.”

Police tell us the driver of the Ford SUV — a man in his 60’s — died at the hospital from his injuries.

The surveillance video shows people emerging from the SUV limping and upset in the seconds after the crash.

About 35 seconds after the collision you can see at least 2 other police cars arriving with their lights on. Police recordings on the Broadcastify website captured some of the police calls after the crash about the driver of the stolen truck.

“Suspect at gunpoint gonna be on a red Dodge Ram,” the police recording says.

Police say a total of 7 people were brought to Ryder Trauma Center, including the two people in the stolen truck.

But at this point, Miami Police have not released the names of the deceased driver or the people in the stolen vehicle. Police tell us they are waiting to contact the dead man’s next of kin before identifying him.

Police say the two people in the stolen truck were brought to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

At last check police detained them and were questioning them.