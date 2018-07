Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Bay Harbor Islands police officer was injured in an early morning crash.

Chopper4 over the scene at 900 NE 125th Street found the officer’s SUV had slammed into the side of a Chase Bank branch.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital as a trauma alert. No word on his condition or if there were any other injuries.