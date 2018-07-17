Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have arrested a man they say snatched more than $1,000 in cash from a woman making a bank deposit in Pinecrest.

It happened Monday afternoon shortly before 1:30 p.m. at a Wells Fargo bank in the 11700 block of S. Dixie Highway, according to police.

Authorities say the suspect, who was identified as Brian Kleb, 45, snatched the cash from a woman who was making a deposit and ran out the bank’s front entrance.

Kleb was followed by three bank employees who helped two nearby construction workers pin him down until police arrived.

The entire incident was captured by the bank’s security cameras.

Investigators say Kleb’s record dates back to 1999 and he was on probation for armed robbery and residential burglary.