MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New polling shows billionaire Jeff Greene pulling ahead among Florida democratic gubernatorial candidates.
The poll released Monday was commissioned by Florida Politics.
Greene is virtually tied with former U.S. Congresswoman Gwen Graham.
He’s got the support of 21.6 percent of likely voters.
Graham is behind by a tenth of a percentage point.
Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine rounds out the top three at 19.4 percent.
The primary election will be held in six weeks, on August 28.