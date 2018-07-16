Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are investigating a crash which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m., as a red Lincoln MKS was traveling northbound on S.W. 137 Avenue and it crashed with a Yamaha motorcycle traveling southbound, as the SUV made a left turn on S.W. 115 Street, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Commuters are urged to stay away from the immediate area, while police continue their investigation.