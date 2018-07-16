Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A first for Miami-Dade Schools’ police.

Monday morning Edwin Lopez was sworn in as the department’s first Hispanic police chief.

Lopez replaces former Chief Ian Moffet, who was moved to the role of Chief School Safety and Compliance Officer in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Parking.

A graduate of Southwest Senior High School, López has been working at Miami-Dade County Public Schools for more than 20 years beginning as a physical education teacher before training to join the police force. He’s also a professor at Miami Dade College in the criminal justice and education programs.

Lopez has been serving as interim chief since April.