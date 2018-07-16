Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new Mexican eatery has debuted in Fort Lauderdale.

The fresh arrival, called Lokos Takos Taqueria, is located at 2826 E. Commercial Blvd.

On the menu, expect to see tacos like the al pastor (roasted pork, pineapple, cilantro and red onion), hongos (caramelized mushrooms, garlic, and green onions) and the chargrilled octopus marinated in smoked chipotle with avocado. You can also grab burritos, bowls, and quesadillas. (See the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Lokos Takos Taqueria has been well received.

P B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the restaurant on July 4, wrote, “Delicious! Fresh and tasty! We enjoyed the tacos (al pastor, steak and barbacoa). The drinks were great too. Great selection of wine and perfect margaritas (not too sweet or tart).”

Yelper Michael G. added, “What a great new spot to eat in the neighborhood! The food is fresh and brilliantly tasty. Love the queso fundido. It has a fun and funky ambiance and good music.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lokos Takos Taqueria is open from noon–midnight daily.