WYNWOOD (CBSMiami) — A driver died after slamming into a utility pole in Wynwood that came crashing down onto two cars, sending sparks flying.

It happened Sunday afternoon along NW 21st Street.

Exclusive video from a CBS4 viewer shows people struggling to pull the man from the window of a burning car. Fire rescue was seen shortly after performing CPR on the man who had a cast on his leg. They said he didn’t make it.

Jamie Borrell, a Good Samaritan, said he and his brother Judd were among the many who pulled the man from the car.

“The guy was sticking his hand out the window asking for help. Judd came out, he was the first one to grab him and then we tried pulling him. I came behind him and we tried to be careful with the live wires,” he said.

Police said ten cars had fire damage. Borrell said he saw the cars including his boat catch on fire.

“It was one right after the other,” he said.

Florida Power and Light shut off the power during the investigation. The man, who police said was in his 40’s, has not been identified. Police said no one else was hurt during the crash.

By Amber Diaz