FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A statement made by confessed Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz made to law enforcement after the shooting will be the subject of a hearing Monday in Ft. Lauderdale.

Defense attorneys David Frankel and Melisa McNeill are trying to prevent Cruz’s interview with Broward Sheriff Detective John Curcio from being released to the public because “publication of certain portions of the statement will cause significant trauma to an already beleaguered community, impede the defendant’s constitutional right against self-incrimination, as well as his right to a fair and impartial trial.”

News organizations want as much of the statement released as possible. Florida law requires most evidence to be made public once it is turned over by prosecutors to the defense.

The state attorney’s office has offered to release a redacted version of the video. The entire video lasts 12 hours.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer has said she would review the full statement and the redacted version before making her decision.

The 19-year old is accused of going on a mass shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Valentine’s Day, killing 17 people.

Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people in the Valentine’s Day attack. His attorneys say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.