Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Smoke and flames consumed part of the interior of a large house in Hialeah just after midnight in Hialeah.

An 85-year-old woman suffered burns and smoke inhalation but is alive because of her grandson son who came running when he got a call from his girlfriend in the house at 1595 53rd Street.

“My girlfriend called me about 12:30 and told me somebody was trying to break into the house. She said the windows were breaking. It was just the smoke from the fire heating up the windows and breaking them,” said William Morejon.

He wasted no time racing home and found his elderly grandmother trapped behind a steel burglar grate, covering the front door.

“So I drove over here as fast as I could and as soon as I got here my grandma was stuck behind the metal gate, trying to get out. She was screaming for her life and I had to go inside the fire, grab her and pulled her outside,” Morejon said.

But he didn’t stop there. Two more lives remained to be saved, so it was back into the fire.

“So I go around the house, grab my girlfriend and my dog, get them out, and I just did what any normal person would do,” he said.

Hero? Morejon isn’t assuming that title.

“I don’t feel like a hero at all. I feel like the kind of person that did what they should have done. And if my grandmother was in the place to do it, she’d do the same thing for me,” Morejon said.

The grandmother was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center with burns on her hands and forearms. Morejon’s girlfriend suffered some smoke inhalation. The family dog is fine.

Firefighters credit Morejon with saving them from the danger of having to search the house, assuring them no one else was inside. They quickly put down the fire, that was confined largely to the living room area.

Morejon’s grandmother and girlfriend are expected to fully recover.