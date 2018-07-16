Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hialeah grandmother is recovering after being rescued from a house fire.

The woman’s grandson arrived at the residence at 1590 W 53rd Street to find his grandmother locked behind a security railing and rushed to get her out. He then guided her to the street after she tried to go back inside.

The woman was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where she was treated for burns to her hands and smoke inhalation.

The grandson’s girlfriend, who was also inside the home, was able to get out safely.

No word on what sparked the fire.