MAIMI (CBSMiami) – Christie Brinkley graced the covers of more than 500 magazines throughout her 45-year career in the modeling and beauty business.

That includes three consecutive Sports Illustrated covers back in the 80’s.

So who better to announce the winners of 2018 open casting call at Paraiso during Miami Swim Week at W South Beach than the model who helped brand their brand?

And she says now more than ever, this magazine is stepping up to empower all women.

“It’s grown to encompass everyone for their own unique beauty and that is beautiful,” Brinkley said. “What we have going in this industry now is embracing cultures and sizes, Oh and yes, ages.”

“Said by the woman who doesn’t age,” joked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

Christie made her music video debut in Uptown Girl along with her then-husband, Billy Joel.

She made her acting debut in in the 1983 film National Lampoon’s Vacation opposite Chevy Chase, and then its 1997 follow up, Vegas Vacation.

“Uptown Girl, let’s talk about Uptown Girl,” said Petrillo.

“I have people singing this song to me every day, and also Holiday Road, it’s so much fun,” she said while singing the songs.

Christie is an accomplished business woman with her beauty brand, Brinkley Beauty, that includes a skin care line, an organic prosecco and her line of hair pieces and extensions called Hair2Wear- The Christie Brinkley Collection.

“To be honest with you, I’ve got some hair things going on,” said Petrillo, showing off her own Hair2Wear clip-on extensions.

“Alright!” said Brinkley. “You have my Hair2Wear. I’ve got it going on now too!”

That line, among her many others, has made the 64-year-old beauty a business mogul.

“I feel really fortunate to have the opportunities I have had to create some businesses and I’m really excited about it,” Brinkley said. “I think to myself ‘is this going to make someone’s life easier, better, make them feel happy and more confident?’ And if the answer is yes, I know I’m on the right path.”

Last year Brinkley was back on the pages of Sports Illustrated with her two daughters, Alexa Ray, a singer-songwriter, and Sailor, a part time model and student.

“It was so amazing to share that experience with them,” she said.

Her advice to her kids?

“The only advice I give the kids is to really be kind, be respectful of people and try to leave the people you meet in life happier for having met you,” Brinkely said.