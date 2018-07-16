Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – A deadly wildfire is burning near Yosemite National Park, scorching more than nine thousand acres.

One firefighter was killed and the smoke is impacting the park.

More than 600 fire fighters are trying to get a handle on a wildfire burning west of Yosemite National Park.

A key route into the park has been shut down, creating long lines at the southern entrance during the height of tourist season.

Hazy views greeted visitors at one famous lookout spot.

“I’ve stayed here so many times and, you can’t even see half dome,” said members of the Orcutt family, who were visiting from Garden Grove, California.

The so-called “Ferguson fire” started Friday, scorching through steep and rugged terrain.

Firefighter Braden Varney was killed over the weekend while creating a fire line at a ridge top.

His bulldozer rolled down into a canyon.

Jeanetta Phillips has known Varney for nearly 20 years.

“He was just a nice young man, so kind and sweet and had a beautiful young family,” said Phillips.

She says the small community is feeling the loss.

“He was a really good dad, you know, the community will step in and help where they can,” she said.

Varney leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Fire officials say more than a hundred homes and businesses are threatened.

Officials say the fire is about two-percent contained.