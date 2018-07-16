  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Boynton Beach woman is in extremely critical condition Monday afternoon after police say a Publix semi-tractor trailer ran her over.

Police said it happened just before 9 a.m., in the 2200 block of North Seacrest Boulevard in Boynton Beach, when the woman somehow got underneath the Publix truck.

The woman, identified by police as Herma Jervis, 68, was rushed to Delray Medical Center.

The truck’s rear left outer wheel struck and ran her over, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigators at 561-742-6853.

