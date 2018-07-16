Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Warm up those credit cards. Amazon’s Prime Day starts this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Prime Day was created in 2014 to mark the company’s 20th anniversary, and drive prime membership levels.

Last year’s sales event grew by 60-percent from the previous year. It also surpassed sales from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This year’s Prime Day will last 36 hours which is longer than prior years and Amazon is promising a million deals, the most yet, for Prime members.

It’s also the first Prime Day with Whole Foods, Amazon’s most expensive acquisition, integrated under the Jeff Bezos umbrella.

Amazon doesn’t disclose revenue from previous Prime Days, but it’s predicted to reach $3.4 billion this year, according to retail think tank Coresight Research.

Sales for the event are projected to shatter last year’s total by 40% and become Amazon’s new single day record, breaking its 2017 Cyber Monday haul.