MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man has died after his car crashed into a utility pole, causing electric wires to come down on other vehicles.

This took place Sunday afternoon in the area of 150 Northwest 21st street.

According to authorities, a vehicle driven by a male in his 40’s hit a utility pole, which caused the wires to come down.

Those wires fell on two parked cars, causing them to catch on fire.

Police say the man was pulled out of his vehicle by first responders.

He was transported as a trauma alert to an area hospital but did not survive his injuries, per authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.