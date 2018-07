Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in the search for a bank robber.

The man last struck in Hollywood on Saturday morning.

He walked into a Wells Fargo bank at 6600 Taft Street, demanding money from an employee.

Customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery.

The man got away in an older model, white van.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.