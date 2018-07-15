Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
We discuss the Unrest in Haiti after the government increased fuel prices and what’s set to happen next.
Guest: Jacqueline Charles, Caribbean-Haiti Reporter, Miami Herald
