  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMGolf Resorts International with David Camp
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
By Lauren Pastrana
Filed Under:CBS Miami, Facing South Florida, Haiti, Jacqueline Charles, Lauren Pastrana, Local TV, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

We discuss the Unrest in Haiti after the government increased fuel prices and what’s set to happen next.

Guest: Jacqueline Charles, Caribbean-Haiti Reporter, Miami Herald

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s