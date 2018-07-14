  • WFOR TVOn Air

By Lisa Petrillo
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — El Vez is restaurateur Stephen Starr’s newest restaurant on Fort Lauderdale Beach at The W Hotel.

Skinny Margarita (CBS4)

The restaurant serves modern Mexican food in a colorful space with dining inside and out.

The bar features specialty cocktails as well as the classics.

In today’s Digital Bite, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo shows us to shake up a delicious Skinny Margarita.

Recipe:

  • 2 oz. El Charro Tequila (100% Agave)
  • 1 oz. Fresh Lime Mix (Mix of juiced limes, lime zest, sugar)
  • 0.5 oz. agave and lime salt

Method: Combine and shake all ingredients

ENJOY!

 

