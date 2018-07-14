Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — El Vez is restaurateur Stephen Starr’s newest restaurant on Fort Lauderdale Beach at The W Hotel.
The restaurant serves modern Mexican food in a colorful space with dining inside and out.
The bar features specialty cocktails as well as the classics.
In today’s Digital Bite, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo shows us to shake up a delicious Skinny Margarita.
Recipe:
- 2 oz. El Charro Tequila (100% Agave)
- 1 oz. Fresh Lime Mix (Mix of juiced limes, lime zest, sugar)
- 0.5 oz. agave and lime salt
Method: Combine and shake all ingredients
ENJOY!
