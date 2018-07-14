Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Miami Gardens (CBSMiami) — The fire at the Crystal Lake Apartment Complex left behind devastation, reconstruction and dozens of mouths to feed.

Over the last few days, people have dug down deep in their hearts and into their pockets to help nearly 50 people who lost their homes in the fire.

The Pantry along with Feeding South Florida and others who offered to help, set up a food station at the apartment complex where they served breakfast and dinner.

Jondra Grier, manager of the food pantry at Mount Pisgah SDA Church, said it is the least they can do.

She said, “I can not imagine what it would be like to be outside and watching my home go up in flames and thinking to myself all i have left is this so i think the least we can do as a neighbor down the street is to provide food.”

Malachi Luke Wilder is the person accused of setting the blaze. Police said he lived on the second floor.

In bond court last week, Judge Renatha S. Francis read aloud the allegations against him.

She said,”The allegations serving that you used a lighter in an attempt to kill yourself by lighting a mattress on fire.”

While a defense attorney argues Wilder had no intent on hurting anyone else other than himself, people who lent a helping hand said he could have killed dozens of people.

Grier said, “Knowing that one of my neighbors was in that situation, that they were feeling so bad that they would try to hurt themselves which inadvertently caused them to hurt others, thats a really sad thing.”

Breakfast will be served at the complex Sunday at 10 A.M. and dinner will be served at 5 P.M near the leasing office.