MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police detectives are investigating the death of a child who was left inside an unattended vehicle Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a medical assistance call shortly after 5 p.m. at a parking lot on the 2200 block of North University Drive, near Sheridan Street.

Our prayers go out to the family of the deceased during this difficult time. We remind all parents & caregivers to always double check your vehicles for loved ones and pets that you may accidentally leave behind. https://t.co/hnBKmmnDQ5 2/ https://t.co/OWYRI2LrY3 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) July 14, 2018

Authorities said a 17-month-old boy had been left behind in a hot car for at least 8 hours.

The parent had come to work and left the child strapped in the car seat, with the engine turned off and the windows rolled up, according to authorities.

Later in the day, about eight hours later, the parent realized what had happened and called 911.

Paramedics performed CPR on the child and rushed him to a nearby hospital, but the toddler had died.

Investigators are not sure if criminal charges will be filed.

The police department is providing services and support to the parents of the toddler.

The investigation continues.

“Leaving children in a car is a year-long hazard, but it is especially dangerous in the summer months when temperatures can soar over 100 degrees. It’s only a matter of minutes when the passenger compartment of a car can exceed well over 100 degrees,” said Pembroke Pines Police Sgt. Adam Feiner.