MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a big day for 149 people from more than 30 countries as they were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the Citizenship and Immigration Office in Hialeah.

It was the final step in what had been a very long journey to become a U.S. Citizen.

“I’m so happy,” said Kenys Lopez, “after so many years I became today a citizen, I feel like a whole new person now, I’ll have the opportunity to vote and make a difference in the United States.”

“I don’t find the words to describe how I feel right now,” said Enrique Usales.

Originally from Argentina, Usales emigrated to the U.S. in 2002. He’s a familiar face on Telemundo in Miami as a fashion reporter, after 16 years he’s finally able to say “I’m an American.”

“I decided to spend the rest of my life in this country, it gave me everything, career, friends, family after so many blessings I decided this is my place on this earth,” he said.

All of the now American citizens were given certificates of naturalization which allows them to register to vote and obtain a U.S. passport.