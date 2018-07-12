Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At first glance inside Katsuya at the all new SLS Lux Brickell Hotel and Residences, it’s clear to see the design elements created by the award winning design house of Yabu Pushelberg is a modern interpretation of a classic Japanese Izakaya.

It’s where old meets new, with strong graphics and soft colors.

The over-sized round Daruma’s hang from above.

“This ball over us, what is this?” asked CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“This is called a Daruma, it’s round you push them and they come back. It’s a good luck charm,” said Katsuya.

It’s safe to say the Daruma has worked for Katsuya.

This is his 14th self-titled restaurant with the SBE group, including South Florida’s first Katsuya at The SLS South Beach.

Chef Katsuya brings more than 30 decades of culinary artistry to his food, everything he makes and plates is done with total precision in fact just when you think something is picture perfect, he adds more.

On the table, a delicacy of dishes including Wagu Short Rib, Gyoza with Fois Gras and Truffle, seared Tuna with Japanese Salsa and Salmon Sashimi topped with Caviar.

“The smoothness of the salmon that’s so fresh and the caviar adds salt and you get a and crunch with the cucumber. Delicious,” said Lisa Petrillo, after tasting one.

Chef Katsuya says he’s trying to mix things up when it comes to traditional Japanese bites.

“In Japanese cuisine they don’t have caviar, they don’t do fois gras, they don’t use truffle. For my customers, I want them to try not too expensive dishes that they can afford. That’s why I created this,” said Chef.

The Wagu Short Rib Gyoza is with is crunchy delicious and extraordinary as is the Seared Tuna with Japanese Salsa something Katsuya created in his LA restaurant, which had many Mexican eateries nearby.

“The salsa gives it a Mexican-Japanese blend,” Petrillo said.

They pause for the Katsuya signature cocktail called The Burning Mandarin.

“That will wake up your senses at 11:30 in the morning,” joked Petrillo.

The Chili Passion Oysters from the west coast come out smoking with passion fruit foam and chili jam.

“It’s like a sweet dessert with a little bit of salt,” said Petrillo.

Katsuya is open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

For more info visit: http://www.slslux.com