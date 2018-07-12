Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS (CBSMiami) – Adult film actress Stormy Daniels was arrested in Columbus, Ohio.

That’s according to her attorney Michael Avenatti who tweeted the news early Thursday morning.

Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was performing at Sirens Adult Entertainment Club on Cleveland Avenue in north Columbus. Daniels was arrested by Columbus Police and charged with three counts of “Illegally Operating Sexually Oriented Business – Employee Knowingly Touch Any Patron,” according to online court records. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin Municipal Court on Friday morning.

My client @StormyDaniels will issue a plea of “Not Guilty” to the three misdemeanor charges. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Police brought Daniels to the Jackson Pike Correctional Facility around 4:30 Thursday morning.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti said her arrest is politically motivated.

“I have reason to believe it was politically motivated. There’s no question these officers were undercover at that strip club. They knew my client would be performing there and I find this to be a complete waste of resources,” Avenatti said.

Back in 2007, Ohio lawmakers passed the Community Defense Act. The law restricts the hours that sexually oriented businesses can operate. It also states that a patron cannot touch a nude or semi-nude dancer in a club anywhere on the premises or in the parking lot.

Avennati says he hopes to get her released soon.