COLUMBUS (CBSMiami) – Adult film actress Stormy Daniels was arrested in Columbus, Ohio.

That’s according to her attorney Michael Avenatti who tweeted the news early Thursday morning.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was performing at Sirens Adult Entertainment Club on Cleveland Avenue in north Columbus. Daniels was arrested by Columbus Police and charged with three counts of “Illegally Operating Sexually Oriented Business – Employee Knowingly Touch Any Patron,” according to online court records. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin Municipal Court on Friday morning.

Police brought Daniels to the Jackson Pike Correctional Facility around 4:30 Thursday morning.

Stormy Daniels (Source: Franklin County Jail)

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti said her arrest is politically motivated.

“I have reason to believe it was politically motivated. There’s no question these officers were undercover at that strip club. They knew my client would be performing there and I find this to be a complete waste of resources,” Avenatti said.

Back in 2007, Ohio lawmakers passed the Community Defense Act. The law restricts the hours that sexually oriented businesses can operate. It also states that a patron cannot touch a nude or semi-nude dancer in a club anywhere on the premises or in the parking lot.

Avennati says he hopes to get her released soon.

