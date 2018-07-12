Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway following an injury at a Liberty City daycare a mother say has left her daughter traumatized and scarred for the rest of her life.

Three-year-old Keyyuna Bryant left Holtz Children’s Hospital Tuesday night in her mother’s arms after getting four stitches on her forehead from an injury so graphic it’s gone viral on social media and sparked outrage.

“In the paper all it says is that she fell,” said Keyyuna’s mother Naomi Ramos, referring to the accident report she says the daycare provided her with. “The little boy pushed her and she fell and hit the floor.”

The mother says the incident happened B&G Daycare and Preschool off NW 27th Ave and 79th St. where Keyyuna has attended since she was 2 months old.

“I got inside of the school and I see that my daughter is gushing blood from the front of her head and all they did was put a bandage across it and when I took it off, you could see my baby’s skull. You could see the bone inside of her skull,” said Ramos.

After posting the picture of Keyyuna’s injury on Facebook, it went viral getting nearly 7,900 shares as of Thursday night.

According to this accident report the mother says B&G Daycare provided her with, it describes little Keyyuna’s injuries as “a cut on her forehead”.

Her mother says she’s outraged the school did not seek emergency care but rather, according to the report, the treatment was to “wash and disinfect area. Put bandage”.

We paid a visit to the daycare center and asked to speak to the director. We were told she was not there but this woman told us there was no wrongdoing on their part.

“The inspector came and looked at the cameras and saw that this was an accident,” said the woman, who did not identify herself.

We asked for the paperwork showing their were cleared by an inspector of wrongdoing but the woman refused to show us proof.

The Department of Children and Families, which licenses child care facilities, shows that since 2015, B&G Daycare has not complied with requirements during five different visits by inspectors.

The violations included: areas of the facility were found to be in need of cleaning; children did not receive adequate assistance with toileting; the facility operator did not have documented proof of an annual fire inspection

The mother, who says she’s transferring Keyyuna to another daycare, says she wants B&G to be held responsible.

“My baby’s face. Do you see her face? She’s going to have a scar forever. My baby not going to look the same,” said Ramos.

Ramos has retained and attorney.