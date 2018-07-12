Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A family of four injured in a hit and run crash at one of Fort Lauderdale’s busiest spots is out of the hospital.

Claudia Martinez, her husband, and their two children were standing at Las Olas Boulevard and A1A waiting for the light to change so they could cross the street when they were hit.

“A car came from the left-hand side really fast and hit the other car beside it and it came toward us and hit my family and me and threw us to the side,” said Martinez. “I felt hopeless. My children were there. All I could do was think about them. I can’t imagine being without them and that man just coming and leaving and having no heart to stop.”

The driver of the car that hit the Martinez family tried to drive away but ended up hitting another car and a bus. The driver then got out and took off on foot.

The children, a 5-year-old and a 4-year-old, along with their father, were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. One of the children was a trauma alert.

An employee at Elbo Room told CBS4 it was all loud enough to get the attention of everyone inside the noisy bar.

“The first white BMW was stopped at the light,” said witness Bill Griswold. “The second one came up behind it, hit it, jumped the curb and hit the family. I think it was a wagon. The kids popped up. The father put his hand on the hood of the car and the guy backed up and took off down the street.”

Griswold says the hit and run driver nearly hit another group of people during the attempted escape.

The manager at Elbo Room was able to write down the car’s license plate number which was given to the police.